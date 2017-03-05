Manager Andy McEntee said his Meath side answered questions about their character with a gutsy display as they outdueled Division 2 leaders Galway in Navan.

Meath squandered a five-point first-half lead against the Tribesmen and needed a late goal from Donal Lenihan to sneak a 1-13 to 0-15 victory at Pairc Tailteann that keeps their hopes of promotion very much alive.

The Royals have developed a habit of throwing away big leads in recent times, so new manager McEntee was eager to play up the spirit shown in today's encounter.

"We showed a lot of character today, and that's something people have been questioning, but there's loads of it," McEntee told RTÉ Sport. "We just have to make sure it comes out every week.

"Two points down with seven or eight minutes to go, I'd say most people would have said 'same old story', but we showed that heart, got a couple of late scores and a good goal as well. I know it took a deflection but it was a good move that set up the goal.

"Then, when needed, fellas threw themselves on the ball and put their bodies on the line. That's what we're looking for, time and again. We just have to make sure it comes out every week."

With defeats against Kildare and Down already in the negative side of the ledger in the League, McEntee knows that tapping into that resolve is vital to ensure a productive first year in the job.

"We need to be winning every game and we need to stand up and be a little bit more consistent," said McEntee.

"We showed glimpses against Derry and then we went backwards against Down, but we showed loads of heart there today. That needs to be more regular.

"But in all fairness to the lads, every time Galway showed something we responded.

"We have to back that up next time. We go down to Cork and that's not going to be easy. That's the challenge, every time you come out it's a real challenge to everybody. They have to back it up."