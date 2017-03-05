Clare manager Colm Collins says the disappointment of their recent Allianz League Division 2 encounter with Galway was the cornerstone for their first league win over Cork since 1994.

In a match played in driving rain, wind and occasional sunshine, the home side put in an impressive second half showing against the wind to defeat the Rebels 2-11 to 0-09.

Cork dominated the opening 20 minutes in Ennis, but a disallowed goal for Cork's Donal Óg Hodnett was followed by a Cian O’Dea finding the back of the net for the home side and the teams were level at the break.

Clare rattled off the first three points of the second half and Jamie Malone’s goal four minutes from time sealed a memorable win.

Collins conceded that the workmanlike manner of the win was the most pleasing aspect of the day.

“We’re delighted, especially with the way the players played in the second half,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We didn’t drive at them [at the start of the game] like I thought we would. In the second half we played much better, much cuter and we used our possession really well and got some really good scores.

“It was a fine display against a decent breeze. We said at half-time we’d come out and get the first score and we got the first three, which was fantastic.

"We were coming off a very poor display against Galway so we were hurting a bit"

“Anybody associated with that display would be happy enough."

Kildare lead the way in Division 2 on six points, closely followed by the Banner and Galway on five points.

Last time out they were well beaten by the Tribesmen, 3-13 to 1-11 at Pearse Stadium, and the Clare boss said that disappointment was a big motivating factor against the Rebels.

“Cork are an excellent side. They have an immense depth of talent. Sometimes the difficulty is getting the best fifteen on the pitch because they have so many players,” he said.

“I just felt today we were at home and coming off a very poor display against Galway so we were hurting a bit.

“If there’s anything in a team you’ll get it at home.”