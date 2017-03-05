Down manager Eamonn Burns was pleased with the contribution from his senior players in the Mournesiders 1-15 to 1-07 win over Derry at Owenbeg.

Prior to last weekend's win over Meath, Down had not won a match in 22 months. They have now recorded back-to-back wins to give themselves a very outside chance of promotion from Division 2.

After the match, Burns praised the workrate he has seen since taking over prior to last season.

"Over the last year and a half that I've been involved with these lads they've been exceptional trainers," he said.

"A win definitely helps but they worked very hard - they've worked very hard before this game and they worked very hard in preparation for this game."

A first-half goal from Ryan Johnston helped Down race into a 1-10 to no score lead, and it was 27 minutes before Derry got a score on the board.

"The first half we had the wind at our back, we used it very well and we got a few scores on the board," Burns said.

Emmett McGuckin goaled for Derry approaching the break, but at half-time Burns' side led by 1-11 to 1-03.

The second half was relatively low scoring. Down had a couple of goal chances, but Thomas Mallon was in good form in the Derry goal and it finished up with an eight point win for the Mournesiders.

"In the second half the breeze was stiff enough and I though we used the ball very well," Burns said.

"They moved it from side to side and then when the hole appeared we were able to put a bit of pace on the ball.

"Thankfully it worked out okay for us in the end and we got a couple of scores at crucial times which kept the scoreboard ticking over and the gap between us and Derry."

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Burns said his more experienced players "played really well."

He added that "they lead, they organised and they dictated from start to finish."