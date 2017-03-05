Wexford 1-13 Wicklow 0-13

The unbeaten Model County stayed top of Division 4 with a three-point win over neighbours Wicklow in Aughrim.

The sides exchanged early scores until a Niall Hughes goal put Wexford 1-03 to 0-04 ahead midway through the first half. But two points from Seanie Furlong saw Wicklow go in all square at half-time.

Wexford took the wind on the restart and three Ben Brosnan points helped the visitors open up a five-point lead. Furlong chipped away at the deficit with three second-half points but Wexford held out to make it four wins from four.

Westmeath 3-13 Waterford 1-11

Westmeath remain hot on Wexford's heels with a convincing win in Waterford. The Lake County took advantage of a strong wind at Fraher Field to race into a 1-09 to 0-01 half-time lead.

A second goal early on the restart made it 2-10 to 0-02, and although Waterford had little hope of mounting a comeback they did reduce arrears to 2-13 to 1-09 before a controversial late Westmeath goal.

Leitrim 2-14 Carlow 2-12

Leitrim came out on top in a competitive affair at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The sides exchanged points throughout the first 35 minutes as they went in 0-06 apiece at the break, although Leitrim would have been cursing some poor finishing that yielded seven wides to that point.

They were level again at 0-08 when Gary Plunkett's 42nd-minute goal gave the hosts some breathing room and Plunkett found the net again ten minutes later to make it 2-09 to 0-09.

Danny Moran cut the gap with a fine strike for Carlow and the sides were level at 2-12 following Ciaran Moran's penalty, but injury time points from Emlyn Mulligan and Brendan Gallagher won it for Leitrim.