Louth 2-10 Antrim 1-11

The Wee County maintained their 100% record in Division 3 with a hard-fought two-point win over Antrim at the Gaelic Grounds.

Eoin O'Connor's early goal for the hosts was cancelled out by Ryan Murray and the sides remained evenly matched for most of the opening half, with Louth taking a two-point advantage into the interval.

That remained the margin until the 53rd minute, when Ryan Burns scored a penalty to put Louth five up.

Antrim refused to throw in the towel, however, and although they gradually pegged Louth back to a two-point margin the result wasn't in serious doubt.

Armagh 6-22 Offaly 0-10

The Orchard County lie second in the division after a 30-point thrashing of hapless Offaly at the Athletic Grounds.

The hosts led 1-7 to 0-00 after just eight minutes, with Niall Rowland finding the net. Further goals from Stefan Campbell and Aidan Grimley made it 3-11 to 0-06 at the break, and the pain kept coming for the Faithful on the restart.

Andrew Murnin, Rory Grugan and Anthony Duffy all hit three-pointers in the second half as Armagh shared the wealth, as they boasted a total of 12 scorers.

Sligo 0-18 Laois 2-10

Sligo claimed the points at Markiewicz Park after coming from behind to see off 14-man Laois, who now face the prospect of a second successive relegation battle.

Paul Kingston got an early goal for the visitors and Laois found the net a second time through his brother Donie as the O'Moore men opened up a 2-06 to 0-07 interval lead.

The sending off of Kevin Meaney just before half-time would prove crucial, however, and Sligo quickly whittled that lead down to one.

Laois kept battling, but Sligo kept chipping away and went into the closing stages level, before late points from Stephen Gilmartin and Neil Ewing delivered victory.