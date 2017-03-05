Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has hit out at criticism of his management from within the county.

The former Mayo player came in for criticism from Gay Sheerin - himself a former Roscommon player and manager - on a local radio station in the wake of Roscommon's defeat to Mayo last weekend.

The criticism centred on Sheerin's opinion that Mayo men should not be managing Roscommon.

Speaking after his side lost to Kerry in their Division 1 meeting at Dr Hyde Park, McStay described the comments as "the greatest load of nonsense I've heard."

McStay, who was appointed to the Roscommon role last year, said that while the remarks did not affect his players, he hopes that when Sheerin "gets time and reflects on it as a former player and manager he might just cop on to himself a small bit."

He also said that the criticism of his tenure did not affect the Roscommon panel, despite the aspersions it cast on them.

"It reflects badly on the group of players I have," McStay said, "like they're not trying or there's dissent in the camp.

"That couldn't be further from the truth.

"Do you think a team could go out there and play like we did today if we’re not showing a unity and togetherness about what we’re trying to achieve for this summer?

"It couldn’t happen."

McStay, who managed Roscommon side St Brigids to an All-Ireland club title in 2013 along with fellow Mayo man Liam McHale, also pointed out that he has history managing Roscommon sides.

"I've trained Roscommon minors twenty years ago.

"I'’m almost of Roscommon at this stage, my three children are from Roscommon. What do you want me to do?

"I can’t rebirth myself, if that’s the word, but it’s just very disappointing that people would take that angle."

McStay hits out at 'nonsense' criticism of Mayo rootshttps://t.co/8mFNNA0Myp pic.twitter.com/YcG5yUEcFk — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 5, 2017

Kerry proved too strong for Roscommon in the tie, with an injury time goal from Paul Geaney cancelling out a Ciaran Murtagh penalty three minutes from time.

The result sees Roscommon pointless at the bottom of Division 1.

McStay admitted that a return to Division 2 football appears likely for 2018.

"It looks like we are heading into Division 2, but I would have said this at the beginning of the season.

"This was always a possibility - it’s not critical we stay in Division 1. We would like to stay in Division 1 but now we're under huge pressure to stay there."

On the plus side, McStay did point out that Roscommon will hope to have a few more players back in action by the time the hard ground of the summer comes around.

"We've a few lads coming back from injury - you saw Diarmuid Murtagh coming back - and you can see the difference when you get a class player like that on to the field.

"We've a few more left that are going to come back: young [Cathal] Compton is going to come back, Ultan Harney is going to come back

"We will build, for now we are in huge difficulty."

You can watch highlights of this and all the rest of the Allianz League action on League Sunday on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.