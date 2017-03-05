Peter O'Connell at Cusack Park

The Clare footballers scored a famous and much needed win over Cork in Ennis on Sunday afternoon on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-09.

In a match played in driving rain, wind and occasional sunshine, Clare played exceptionally well in the second half to record their second win of the season.

One of the key moments was when Donal Óg Hodnett's goal was disallowed, 21 minutes into the second half. That came just after Joe Hayes made a superb save from Colm O'Neill.

Hodnett put away the rebound but having consulted with his umpires, referee Niall Ward deemed that the Cork player was in the square.

Although Cork dominated possession in the opening 20 minutes the teams were tied at half-time.

Points from Aidan Walsh, a Luke Connolly 45 and centre back James Loughrey, left Cork leading 0-3 to 0-0 after 21 minutes. While Cork had the vast majority of the possession they found it very difficult to penetrate a Clare defence, which regularly had 13 players behind the ball.

Yet while Clare were defending in a disciplined manner, they showed very little threat in attack until wing forward Cian O'Dea goaled from close range 10 minutes before half time. Suddenly, despite Cork's dominance of possession, the game was now tied.

Clare should have found the back of the net again a minute later when Shane Brennan found Jamie Malone alone in front of goal. Earlier, Clare midfielder Cathal O'Connor's delivery, from inside his own half, had to be deflected for a 45 by Cork goalkeeper Ryan Price.

While Cork virtually owned the ball, Clare managed to created three first half goal opportunities. Points from wing back Tomás Clancy and a Niall Coakley free, left the teams level at the interval, following a brace of Eoin Cleary points for the home county.

Clare started the second half with points from Shane Brennan, David Tubridy and a superb Cathal O'Connor effort, leaving them 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

While Niall Coakley and Colm O'Neill replied for Cork, Jamie Malone, Tubridy and Ciaran Russell did likewise for the winners. However Malone's goal, four minutes from time, sealed an exceptional result for Colm Collins' team.

The Rebels meanwhile were left reflecting on a very poor second half display which included a Colm O'Neill penalty hitting the post in second half injury time.

Cork: Ryan Price; Michael Shields (0-1), Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy (0-1), James Loughrey (0-1), Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers); Aidan Walsh (0-1), Ruairi Deane; Brian O' Driscoll, Luke Connolly (0-1 45), John O Rourke; Niall Coakley (0-3f), Donncha O' Connor, Paul Kerrigan (captain) (0-1)

Subs: Colm O’Neill (0-1) for O’Connor (35 inj), Mark Collins for O'Driscoll (43), Donal Óg Hodnett for Luke Connolly (48), Ian Maguire for John O'Rourke (50), Kevin Davis for Niall Coakley (60), Colm O'Driscoll for Kevin Crowley (64).

Clare: Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon (captain); Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes; Cathal O'Connor (0-1), Ciaran Russell (0-1); Cian O'Dea (1-0), Keelan Sexton, Shane Brennan (0-1); Eoin Cleary (0-3, 1f, 1f 45), David Tubridy (0-4, 3f), Jamie Malone (1-1).

Subs: David Egan for O'Dea (half-time),

Ref: Niall Ward (Westmeath)