Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11

Cathal Mannion scored 1-05 on his return for Galway as they got their NHL Division 1B campaign back on track with a comprehensive win over Laois at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Micheal Donoghue’s men played with the strong breeze behind them in the opening half and held a 0-20 to 0-05 lead at half-time, before the rain came down in the second-half and Joe Canning and Conor Whelan added further goals – Stephen Bergin scored the consolation.

Galway hammered Offaly by 26 points in their opening game this season but their defeat at the hands of Wexford last time out was a huge set-back to their promotion ambitions.

But back on home turf Galway were far too strong for a lacklustre Laois and made it two wins from three outings.

