Kerry picked up their second win of their NFL Division 1 campaign as Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue racked up the scores at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon wing-back John McManus was sent off for striking 13 minutes from time, but his dismissal had little impact on the result as Kerry were too strong for their hosts throughout.

A Ciaran Murtagh penalty three minute from time gave Roscommon hope of launching a comeback, but they fell just short after Paul Geaney’s injury-time goal sealed matters.

