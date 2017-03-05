Three goals in the opening half saw Kildare get back to winning ways in Division 2 as they steamrolled Fermanagh in Newbridge.

Tommy Moolick netted twice in the opening half to set the Lilies on their way to a third win of the campaign - a result which strengthens their hand in the push for promotion.

With a 12-point winning margin, thanks to further goals from Chris Healy and Daniel Flynn, Cian O’Neill’s side look like serious candidates for a place in the top two.

Although Fermanagh made a bright start and enjoyed a three-point cushion in the early stages, Kildare quickly took them apart when they got a grip on the game.

The home side took control of affairs and put the game beyond Fermanagh In a rich spell that yielded 3-5 in the space of 14 minutes.

Pete McGrath’s men began at a furious pace and kicked three points to take control but the game turned in Kildare’s favour when Tommy Moolick netted the Lilies’ first goal after 14 minutes.

Moolick followed up with a second goal five minutes later. On both occasions, Moolick timed his run to perfection, arriving in the square to palm the ball home. Kildare’s third, and best goal was scored in the 23rd minute when Neil Flynn supplied Chris Healy with the necessary ammunition from a quick free. Healy turned sharply and smashed the ball into the bottom left corner.

It might have taken 13 minutes for Kildare to get off the mark but once they found a stride, they could not be restrained. From the moment Moolick struck his first goal, Kildare were clinical and racked up 3-5 in 14 minutes. It was a devastating spell from which Fermanagh could not recover.

Adding 1-3 to their tally in the first seven minutes of the second half, with Flynn finding the net, Kildare had stretched their half-time lead (3-6 to 0-9) to 12 points.

That was the end of the game as a contest as Kildare recorded their most impressive win of the campaign.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons, Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick 2-0; Fergal Conway 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1; Neil Flynn 0-4 (2fs), Daniel Flynn 1-1, Chris Healy 1-1.

Subs: Fionn Dowling 0-2 for Feely, 32; Cathal McNally for D Flynn, 54; Eddie Heavey 0-1 for P Cribbin, 60; Conor Hartley 0-1 for N Kelly, 62; Peter Kelly for Byrne, 64; Eamonn Callaghan for N Flynn, 64.

Fermanagh: Christopher Snow; Mickey Jones 0-1, Che Cullen, James McMahon; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Barry Mulrone 0-4; Eoin Donnelly 0-1, Lee Cullen; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones 0-2 (1f), Aidan Breen 0-1; Thomas Corrigan 0-2fs, Sean Quigley 0-2fs, Eddie Courtney

Subs: Ryan Hyde for Cullen, HT; Cian McManus for McCluskey, 59; Ryan Lyons 0-1 for P McCusker, 59; Tommy McCaffrey