Dublin manager Jim Gavin has said star forward Diarmuid Connolly will be back in action for the All-Ireland champions "soon".

Speaking after his side comprehensively defeated Mayo at Croke Park, Gavin said the St Vincents forward will return to the county panel shortly.

Connolly has not been involved with the Dubs so far this year as he was tied up with the Marino side's All-Ireland club campaign.

However, their defeat at the hands of Ulster champions Slaughtneil has dealt Gavin another ace.

Dublin did not miss Connolly's firepower in their 14-point win over Mayo, with young corner forward Conor McHugh hitting 1-03 for the Metropolitan side.

In a further boost to the Dubs, Kilmacud Crokes' star Cian O'Sullivan is also due to return to inter-county action in the near future.

Given that Kevin McManamon and Paul Flynn came off the bench for Gavin's side against Mayo, it is another indication of Dublin's strength in depth.

Despite comprehensively beating the side they last faced in the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, Gavin isn't getting carried away just yet.

"I wouldn't be getting carried away," he said.

"It's the first weekend in March and we've three months to go to Championship."