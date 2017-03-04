Mayo manager Stephen Rochford said his side didn’t work hard enough in their 14-point Allianz League defeat to Dublin, but doesn’t believe it will have a psychological impact on their 2017 campaign.

The sides clashed for the first time since last year’s drawn All-Ireland final and while there were some who predicted Rochford’s side could end Dublin’s remarkable unbeaten record, it was Jim Gavin’s side who laid down the early season marker.

The Dubs came into the game on the back of two successive draws, but were far the better side at GAA headquarters, with Conor McHugh hitting 1-03 in a dominant display from the reigning League and All-Ireland champions.

The result stretches Dublin’s record to 33 games without defeat, and Rochford admitted that the most alarming aspect of the loss was their application.

“We just didn't perform, that's the most disappointing thing,” he said.

"We didn’t have the answers for Dublin"

“We didn't win enough breaking ball. We didn't work hard enough. That's a reflection of how hard Dublin worked.

“We didn’t have the answers for Dublin.”

Dublin’s bid for a fifth successive League title continues, but Rochford isn’t overly concerned of possible implications for the Championship.

“We're a better team than we showed tonight. We'll improve as the season goes on,” he said while insisting that the comprehensive defeat won’t have any bearing on a possible meeting later in the year.