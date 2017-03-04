Limerick 1-25 Offaly 3-15

Ronan Lynch hit 0-11 for Limerick as the Shannonsiders saw off the challenge of Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds this evening.

The hosts lost John Fitzgibbon to a straight red card approaching half-time and conceded two goals in a minute during the second half, but still managed to win by four points.

This win keeps Limerick’s slim promotion hopes alive but they need Wexford to slip up badly down the home straight.

Shane Dooley collected 2-11 for visiting Offaly but it wasn’t enough as the Faithful County slipped to a third successive League defeat and remain pointless.

More to follow...