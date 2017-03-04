Waterford 2-19 Dublin 1-17

Stephen Bennett was Waterford's two-goal hero as the Déise finally picked up a win at Croke Park, keeping their title challenge well on track in the Allianz Hurling League.

The back to back league finalists, and 2015 champions, hadn't won a competitive game at Croke Park since the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary, but broke their duck in impressive fashion.

Bennett finished with 2-02 and nailed a goal in each half while free-taker Pauric Mahony weighed in with 0-12 to secure their third win from three outings.

The result keeps Waterford well on track for a quarter-final spot with ties against Cork and Clare to come though Dublin are in a difficult position.

Donal Burke, just out of minors, and Eamonn Dillon impressed for youthful Dublin initially but Ger Cunningham's side, still without the Cuala club contingent, were outfought and overpowered in the crucial second-half.

Waterford got the best possible start with 1-01 inside the opening six minutes to open up a four-point advantage.

It was all going to plan for the favourites with Mahony pointing and Stephen Bennett shooting a clever goal.

Bennett was first to react for the goal when he swept the ball home after Mahony's point attempt cannoned down off the post.

Dublin have turned Parnell Park into a fortress of late and it looked as if they might once again come unstuck at nearby GAA headquarters.

But five points on the trot was a sign of their resolve with Burke and Dillon contributing a brace of scores each.

Dillon, wearing number 14 but starting at centre-forward, used his pace to trouble Waterford while Burke, with 0-11 from his two previous games, started brightly.

The Na Fianna teenager poked a 20th minute goal home among a group of players following a long ball in from Chris Crummey and Dublin suddenly led by five, 1-07 to 1-02.

The remainder of the half was all Waterford's though and Derek McGrath's men outscored Dublin by 0-06 to 0-03 in the run up to half-time.

Kevin Moran displayed his captain's credentials with back to back long range points and Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson intercepted a puck-out before splitting the posts.

Dillon did win a free for Burke to convert on the stroke of half-time but Dublin led narrowly now, 1-10 to 1-08.

Bennett's second goal just two minutes after the restart, when he beat Dublin goalkeeper Conor Dooley to a loose ball, put Waterford ahead and they remained in pole position from there on.

Bennett added his first point of the evening shortly after while Mahony continued to errant Dublin defending with a succession of points from placed balls, bringing his tally into double figures before the hour mark.

Former All-Star Maurice Shanahan came on for the Decies and hit a point to leave six between them in the 64th minute as the visitors cruised to a comfortable win.

The only disappointment was a late red card for wing-back Stephen Daniels who picked up two yellow cards.

Waterford: I O'Regan; N Connors, B Coughlan, S Fives; C Gleeson, T de Burca, S Daniels; J Barron, K Moran (0-02); M Walsh, Shane Bennett, Pauric Mahony (0-12, 0-10f); A Gleeson (0-02), Stephen Bennett (2-02), P Curran.

Subs: M Shanahan (0-01) for Curran, M Kearney for Barron, B O'Halloran for Shane Bennett, J Dillon for Stephen Bennett, D Lyons for C Gleeson.

Dublin: C Dooley; J Madden, E O'Donnell, S Barrett; B Quinn, L Rushe, C Crummey (0-01); N McMorrow (0-01), C Conway; R McBride (0-02), E Dillon (0-04), E Conroy; D Burke (1-07, 0-07f), R O'Dwyer (0-02), F MacGib.

Subs: C Boland for Conway, C MacGabhann for Madden, C Bennett for Conroy, C O'Sullivan for Quinn, F O Riain Broin for Barrett.

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary).