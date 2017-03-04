Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has been handed an early season fillip after it was confirmed Michael Meehan has returned to training with the senior panel.

The Caltra forward, whose brothers Declan and Tomás won All-Ireland medals for Galway in 1998 and 2001, made his senior debut with the Tribesmen in 2003.

Meehan won three Connacht titles, but an ankle injury ultimately forced the gifted forward to call time on his Galway career three years ago, but Walsh has confirmed that the 32-year-old joined in with training this week.

No date has been pencilled in for a playing return.

His last appearance for Galway came in the 2013 qualifier defeat to Cork, where he scored a memorable close range free (above) with 10 Cork players on the line.