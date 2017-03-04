Tonight's Allianz NFL Division 1 clashes between Tyrone-Monaghan and Cavan-Donegal have been given the all-clear to proceed after Healy Park and Breffni Park survived the elements.

The news will be a relief to both Tyrone and Cavan, whose fixture last week could not go ahead and was rescheduled for next Sunday, 12 March.

Limerick's Division 1B hurling clash against Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds this evening has also passed a morning pitch inspection, but the county's Division 4 football encounter against London has been moved to UL with an earlier throw-in of 6.30pm.

Adverse weather conditions in recent days had threatened to play havoc with this weekend's fixtures, and Sunday's football match between Tipperary and Longford was the the first to fall victim to the elements, likely to be rescheduled next weekend.

However, the second leg of that proposed Semple Stadium doubleheader, the Clare hurlers' visit to the Premier County, will go ahead at 3pm.

Several other pitch inspections are expected on Sunday morning ahead of a full programme of football and hurling league fixtures, including at Markiewicz Park in Sligo, where the Yeats County host the Laois footballers in Division 3.

The county's hurlers have already seen their Division 3B tilt with Fermanagh moved to the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown.