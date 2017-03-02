Tyrone have named an unchanged side for Saturday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 fixture against Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh (7pm).

It will be the Red Hands third fixture after last week’s game against Cavan was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and boss Mickey Harte has decided to go with the same side that was due to line out.

The Cavan tie has been re-fixed for Sunday 12 March.

Monaghan beat Kerry last week and sit of the table.

Tyrone: Mickey O’Neill; Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Aidan McCrory; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.