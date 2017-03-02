Following advice from medical experts, former Down and Aussie Rules player Marty Clarke has been forced to call time on his career .

In 2014, the 29-year-old was diagnosed with Addision's Disease - a disorder which results in the adrenal glands not producing enough steroid hormones, As of consequence, he has now been told by medics to stop playing competitive sport at all levels.

Clarke featured in Down's run to the All-Ireland final in 2010 and was rewarded with an All Star. He had two spells at Aussie Rules side Colingwood - 2007-09 and 2011-14.

He did face his native county when playing for Queen's in the McKenna Cup in January. Queen's defeat to DCU in the subsequent Sigerson Cup competition was his last game.

On his decision to end his career now, Clarke told the Irish News: "I made the decision because of the stress it’s putting me under.

"The dynamic nature of Gaelic where you’re running, you’re jumping, I was putting my body under a lot of stress.

"I just felt completely zapped from the start of the game to the finish. When I got home it was taking me longer and longer to recover.

"I went and got a bit of advice from the consultant and he recommended I stop competitive sport.”

"It probably hasn’t sunk in totally but I know in my heart, the way I was feeling after a lot of football games for club and Queens, that it’s not safe and I’m not doing myself justice probably."