SATURDAY 4 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Cavan v Donegal, Breffni Park

1900 Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park

1900 Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park

Dublin is an itch that Mayo have had difficulty scratching since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. It's not without trying though that the westerners have failed to lower the Dubs' colours in that time.

Last year's league in encounter in Castlebar saw Jim Gavin's men prevail by two points 0-09 to 0-07 in a clash where the victors had to grind it out. Either side of those clashes were compelling tussles in an All-Ireland semi-final and final, both of which went to replays.

After a below-performance against Monaghan in the opening round, Mayo have found their stride and were impressive at times when putting Roscommon to the sword last weekend. That said, at other times they were very open defensively.

Diarmuid Connolly and Colm Boyle during last year's league clash in Castlebar

Dublin have had to show their battling qualities rather than anything swashbuckling in gaining parity against Tyrone and Donegal. Dubs manager Jim Galvin highlighted his side's "mental resolve, grit" after the stalemate in Ballybofey, traits you would say have helped them in their 32-match unbeaten run.

Mayo would love to put a halt to Dublin's gallop at GAA HQ on Saturday evening. If they can shore things up at the back, they are entitled to feel that they can take the points on offer.

Tyrone were idle last weekend after their tie with Cavan was rained off. Since then much talk has centred around how the county board and other stakeholders are resourcing the team.

A survey on the amount of money spent on county teams last year placed Tyrone 25th on the list, with a spend of €487,127. During the week, Seán Cavanagh came out in a statement and said that while not issues have been addressed, Tyrone are currently "well resourced".

As to affairs on the field of play, the hope is that Healy Park will be in good nick for the visit of league leaders Monaghan.

After away wins over Mayo and Kerry, the Farney are entitled to feel good about themselves and manager Malachy O'Rourke made much of how composed the side were in shot selection when accounting for the Kingdom.

Cavan will hope that a three-week off break does not leave them off the pace when they host Donegal at Breffni Park. Rory Gallagher's men were good value for the point earned against Dublin and will feel that a brace here will go a long way to ensuring they avoiud relegation.

Cavan, however, will have much to say about that.

Allianz FL Division 4

1900 Limerick v London, Gaelic Grounds

Allianz HL Division 1A

1700 Dublin v Waterford, Croke Park

After their trimming by Tipperary on day one and with a fair few youngsters on view, there was a fear that Dublin may struggle in this section. Well, they certainly silenced any talk of their demise with a comprehensive victory over Cork on Leeside.

On the Dubs' upturn, coach Ger Cunningham told RTÉ Sport: "There was a lot of disappointment in our dressing-room last weekend after the performance against Tipperary. We probably showed them a bit too much respect and we were well beaten.

"We knew that wasn't reflective of what we see in training and we were just trying to get the lads to bring what they were doing in training and bring a serious attitude to it.

"They brought a great work-rate and I think that was the big thing for us. Thankfully it paid off.

They will look to kick on against a Waterford aide who were flat when slipping to defeat against Tipperary last Sunday week.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1700 Limerick v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds

I'm sure Limerick fans still have unhappy memories of the '94 All-Ireland final when the Faithful awoke from their slumber with only minutes left to steal Liam MaCarthy out from under their grasp.

Indeed, the midlanders have continued to be in thorn in Limerick's side, taking points off them in recent season and so dashing their promotion prospects.

The Shannonsiders should have enough to take the points here as they build towards the Division 1 quarter-final

SUNDAY 5 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park

This time last year, the Rossies were flying and claimed the scalp of Kerry in Killarney. The mood music, however, is playing to a a more sombre beat now as the side are still pointless in this campaign.

There was no shortage of effort in the defeat to Mayo last Saturday. They created more than a few goal chances to keep David Clarke busy.

Kerry won't be pushing the panic button on the back of home defeats to Mayo and Monaghan, but still should be concerned at the way they let their opponents dictate affairs in the second half of both games.

Allianz FL Division 2

1300 Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge

1400 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park

1400 Meath v Galway, Páirc Tailteann

1430 Derry v Down, Owenbeg

Three points separate the eight counties after three rounds, with Galway leading on five points and Meath, Fermanagh and Down as the bottom three on two points each

Galway travel to play Meath in Navan on Sunday, hoping to build on their promotion ambitions against rivals, who have won one of three games so far.

Second-placed Kildare (4 pts), who were caught by a late goal against Derry on Sunday host Fermanagh,

Clare and Cork are both on three points, so their clash in Ennis is very important in the bid to stay in the promotion zone.

Clare came up from Division 3 last season while Cork dropped down from the top tier, so league meetings between the counties are pretty rare. Their last championship meeting was in 2015 when Cork won 12 points.

It’s Derry v Down in Celtic Park, where the Mourne men will be hoping to win successive League games for the first time in two years

Allianz FL Division 3

1300 Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium

1400 Armagh v Offaly, Athletic Grounds

1400 Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds

1430 Sligo v Laois, Markievicz Park

Louth are well-placed to achieve promotion in successive seasons as they top the Division with full points after three rounds and have yet to concede a goal.

They face an Antrim, who claimed their first points with a narrow win over Sligo last Sunday

Second-placed Tipperary (4 pts) got their promotion push back on track with a good win over Laois and now are at home to Longford.

Laois, who were relegated last year, find themselves bottom of the group (2 pts) on scoring difference. They also have the worst defensive record in the group having conceded a total of 3-48 in three games. They travel north to take on Slgo who could only muster two points in last weekend's loss to Antrim

Armagh (3pts) are a point ahead of Offaly on the table as they prepare to take on Pat Flanagan’s men, who have yet to score a goal after three games.

Allianz FL Division 4

1400 Leitrim v Carlow, Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada

1400 Waterford v Westmeath, Fraher Field

1400 Wicklow v Wexford, Aughrim

Wexford, under Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney were regarded as serious promotion contenders before the start of the League, a rating they have so far lived up to, having won all three games to lead the table by a point from Westmeath (5pts).

Wexford travel to Aughrim to take on Wicklow, whom they beat by 4-23 to 3-14 last year.

Westmeath, who were relegated last year, are going well in their bid for promotion and will be hoping to add to that momentum against a Waterford side that suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Wexford. on Sunday.

Leitrim host Carlow, who beat them by five points in last year’s League.

Limerick, who were relegated last year, have yet to pick up a point, a task they will hope to complete at home to London on Saturday evening.

Allianz HL Division 1A

1400 Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park

1500 Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium

Tipperary, who are unbeaten since losing to Clare in the Allianz Hurling League quarter-final last April, are top of the 1A table after beating Dublin and Waterford and now have their first home game of the campaign against the Banner, who are second, ahead of Cork, Waterford and Dublin on scoring difference.

The Premier have a points differential of +22, by far the best in the group.

Clare, who lost to Cork and beat Kilkenny, will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s quarter-final when they beat Tipperary 2-13 to 0-18.

Kilkenny find themselves in an unusual position at the bottom of the table after losing to Waterford and Clare.

Cork were brought back down to earth when losing at home to Dublin.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1400 Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium

1400 Wexford v Kerry, Innovate Wexford Park

Wexford, after wins over Limerick and Galway, are firmly in the driving seat to make a top-tier return in 2018.

Not surprisingly, Model manager Davy Fitzgerald is not getting carried away and has urged supporters to "chill the beans a small bit".

Allianz HL Division 2A

1300 Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park

1400 Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park

1400 Antrim v Kildare, Ballycastle

Joe Quaid’s Kildare have made the perfect start to the League, winning their first two games, but now face a tough away assignment against Antrim, who are just a point behind them after a win and a draw.

The Saffrons won the corresponding game last season by 12 points.

Like Antrim, Carlow are on three points, leaving Colm Bonnar’s men well-positioned for a promotion bid.

They host London (one point from four points), and will be extremely wary of the exiles, who beat them by 17 points in last year’s League.

Allianz HL Division 2B

1230 Derry v Wicklow, Owenbeg

1230 Roscommon v Meath, Athleague

1400 Mayo v Down, MacHale Park

Allianz HL Division 3A

1400 Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen

1400 Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny

Allianz HL Division 3B

1230 Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park

1400 Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hEireann

ONLINE

1630/1230 Live blogs on the RTE.ie/the News Now app from 1630 on Saturday and Sunday.

ON RADIO

1700 Live updates of Dublin v Waterford on Saturday Sport.

1900 Live commentary of Dublin v Mayo, with live updates of Dublin v Waterford, Cavan v Donegal and Tyrone v Monaghan on Saturday Sports Extra.

1400 Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 will have reporters at the day's main games.

ON TV

Saturday

1700 Dublin v Waterord, Cavan v Donegal, Dublin v Mayo and Tyrone v Monaghan live on eir Sport.

Sunday

1330 Kilkenny v Cork live on TG4

1545 Tipperary v Clare deferred on TG4

2130 Highlights of all the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO

WEATHER

Saturday/Sunday Continuing cold and unsettled with further heavy downpours. Snow likely also in places with some heavy falls possible over higher elevations. Some sunny spells breaking through but overall a good deal of cloud. Daytime temperatures ranging 4 to 9 degrees. Fresh westerly winds will increase strong to gale force in places on Sunday. For more info, go to met.ie