Scrapping the National League would go along way to solving the GAA's fixture crisis, according to former Dublin star Tony Hanahoe.

Speaking at the luanch 'Heffo's Army', an exhibition dedicated to Kevin Heffernan at the Little Museum of Dublin, Hanahoe feels that greater emphasis must be on the club scene and that scrapping the spring competition would enable this.

He is also not in favour of the Super 8 format in the football championship, claiming that teams outside tht top tier would just stay static.

"If it meant dropping the National League so be it - it should be experimented with for maybe a period of three years"

"The club players and the clubs are the spoke in the wheel, not the elitist teams, so you have got to provide for those in some way," he said.

"The Championship needs a shake-up. At the same time you have to elevate the importance of the club and the importance of the All-Ireland club championship.

With no league to be played, the championship would be the mainstay of Hanahoe's plan.

"I'd be in favour of a different format in the Championship that every team would have to play a minimum of seven games before they could get to the knock-out stages," added the St Vincent's clubman.

"And I'd be in favour of elevating the club championships - you could build in regional teams which would make its very interesting and strong competition."

