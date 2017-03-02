It’s a rivalry that has only really emerged in the last five years, though Dublin and Mayo have had a history that goes many years before that.

In 1955 and 1985 the counties meet in the All-Ireland semi-final and on both occasions a replay was required to settle the issue. It was the Dubs who prevailed in the subsequent games. Indeed, it was fitting that another 30 years would pass before they would meet at the last-four stage.

Again, they finished level, and again it was the boys in blue who held sway in the replay.

And while supporters from both counties will have contrasting thoughts on last season’s two-game saga that decided where Sam Maguire would be residing, it does whet the appetite for Saturday’s Allianz League Division 1 meeting between the sides at Croke Park, throw-in 7pm.

It’s not just the white heat of championship battle where Dublin and Mayo have given us moments to savour, the spring campaign in recent years has also provided some games of note.

20 March 2011: Dublin 4-15 Mayo 3-13, Croke Park

Mayo’s rally not enough

At one point in the first half, the Green and Red trailed by 14 points. However, by the 45th minute they were level, before the Dubs stirred themselves again to reel off seven of the last nine points to take the spoils in front of just 18.960 spectators at Croke Park.

Goals from Tomas Quinn (1-07) and Diarmuid Connolly (3-03) had the home side firmly in control and on course for a thumping victory. Two minutes before the break Jason Doherty waltzed in to raise a green flag for Mayo, but they still trailed by eight at the break.

A brace of quick goals for the visitors, courtesy of Doherty’s second and Alan Freeman added further fuel to the Mayo fire, and saw them gain parity. However, it was Pat Gilroy’s men who found more coming down the stretch, with Tomás Quinn and Darragh Nelson pointing to ensure a five-point success.

31 March 2012: Mayo 0-20 Dublin 0-08, McHale Park

Mortimer emerges from the gloom to crush the Dubs

This was a rescheduled fixture after fog forced the abandonment of the original fixture. Dublin were in front 0-08 to 0-05 at the break before the poor visibility made it impossible for the game to resume.

It was seven weeks before the sides went at it again. What a night it would turn out to be for Mayo.

Conor Mortimer, in a man-of-the-match performance would break the all-time Mayo scoring record as James Horan's charges claimed a comfortable 12-point victory at McHale Park

Mortimer tallied up eight points in a game which the home side led from start to finish.

Five Mortimer points helped Mayo take a 0-13 to 0-05 interval lead. The hosts extended their advantage to 11 points by the end of the third quarter.

Dublin's woes were compounded by red cards for Paul Flynn and Diarmuid Connolly in the second half.

29 March 2014: Dublin 3-14 Mayo 2-17, Croke Park

O’Gara leads Dublin rescue act

Mayo will ask themselves how they didn’t win this one, Stephen Cluxton’s dismissal for a stupid kick on Kevin McLoughlin just before half-time was the cue for the Green and Red to drive on

Indeed, McLoughlin (1-03) made bit of a fool out of the Dublin custodian when shooting home for Mayo’s first goal after 23 minutes.

With Cillian O’Connor. Keith Higgins and Donal Vaughan also lending their weight to the scoring charge, it looked like the westerners were set for victory as they lead by five points entering the final 10 minutes – Jason Doherty with their second goal.

Yet, not for the first time, Mayo would fail to see out the deal against one of their main rivals at Croker.

A late brace of goals from Eoghan O’Gara’s saved Dublin’s bacon.

The powerful full-forward was only on the field a matter of minutes when he netted in the 66th and 71st minutes.

And Dublin almost stole a scarcely believable win in front of 22,697 but Jack McCaffrey pulled his shot just wide at the death.

14 March 2015: Mayo 0-10 Dublin 2-18

Capital punishment at McHale Park

Dublin produced a superb first-half display to run out 14-point winners in Castlebar.

The visitors laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when they outscored the home side by 2-10 to 0-06 and there was no way back for Mayo after that.

The second-half was a disappointing affair with early Dublin points from Jack McCaffrey and Paul Flynn killing off any notion of a Mayo comeback.

Dublin brought plenty of men back behind the ball but still outscored Mayo by double scores in the second period - 0-08 to 0-04.

In the end, Dublin equalled their biggest ever league win over their opponents and would have set a new record had Kevin McLoughlin not reduced the margin to 14 with an injury-time free.

Live commentary on Dublin v Mayo on Saturday Sports Extra on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7pm.