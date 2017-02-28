Sean Cavanagh has issued a statement denying claims that the Tyrone senior football squad are not well resourced by the county board.

A survey on the amount of money spent on county teams last year placed Tyrone 25th on the list, with a spend of €487,127.

This, along with a letter sent to Newstalk's Off the Ball programme last week which was critical of the county board's apparent cost-costing measures, further highlighted Tyrone's expenditure issues.

Speaking on Monday to promote the league game with Monaghan, Tyrone's Ronan McNamee said: "Some people don't get paid full amounts of what they would claim.

"If it has been talked about by players, it's obviously going to affect it [morale] in some way. If it wasn't a problem, they wouldn't be talking about it.

"I'm not sure all of it [letter] would have been as bad as it came out but at the same time, there are things than could improve.

"Money is not everything but it would damn help. So if other teams are the top of the pile as spending €1.6m, they're spending it for a reason."

Cavanagh's statement, while not saying that everything is perfect, does state that things are being addressed.

The statement, issued by the Tyrone PRO, read: "On behalf of the Tyrone senior football squad, I wish to make it known that we are very well resourced by the county board, Club Tyrone and our other sponsors and brand partners.

"Yes, there were some issues of a minor nature but these matters are being addressed. We are most grateful for the continued support of the county board, Club Tyrone and our other generous sponsors."