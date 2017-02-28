There’s hardly a team in the country that would take more satisfaction from ending Dublin’s long unbeaten run this weekend than Mayo.

The Dubs are now 32 League and Championship matches without defeat, a streak that stretches back just over two years.

The Boys in Blue and Mayo have developed one of the most intense rivalries in football over the past five years and with Dublin generally on top the Green Above the Red would love to halt their trot at Croke Park on Saturday.

What: Dublin v Mayo, Allianz Football League Division 1, Round 4

Where: Croke Park

When: Saturday, 7.0pm

With three games apiece played these two are second and third in the Division 1 table, with only Mayo’s superior points difference keeping them ahead.

The margins between these two have been wafer thin for most of the past five years and this is reflected by the fact that Mayo’s points difference is +8 while Dublin’s is +7.

This pair have consistently proven themselves to be the two strongest teams in the country since they ignited their modern rivalry in 2012, though it has been the Dubs who have had by far the better of the arrangement.

Lee Keegan and Diarmuid Connolly clash in last year's drawn All-Ireland

Mayo dethroned them when they were defending All-Ireland champions at the semi-final stage in 2012 and that’s the only win they have from six semi-final and final encounters, which also include two draws.

The Dubs have won three times, including twice in finals. Every time they have beaten Mayo in the past five years they have gone on to lift Sam Maguire. These two teams are operating in very rarified air and only once from six games has there been more than a kick of a ball between them.

Each of their recent meetings have been memorable for one reason or another, with last year’s two-part All-Ireland final the absolute peak in terms of incident and accident.

Mayo forced a replay with an incredible Cillian O’Connor on-the-buzzer equaliser, but not before they had conceded two first-half own goals. In the replay goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly, a late tactical replacement for David Clarke, had a nightmare between the sticks. O’Connor still had a chance to force extra-time from a difficult stoppage time free; a chance he missed.

Mayo have shed their nice-guy image over the past few years and they have spiky relationships with most of the other top teams, such as Kerry and Donegal. The same is true for they dealings with the Dubs and there’s little love lost between them.

Dublin's Paul Mannion and Diarmuid O’Connor of Mayo tangle

And that’s just one of the reasons why Saturday’s showdown at GAA Headquarters should have a little bit of cut about it.

Mayo dropped the result in their opening League game at home against Monaghan and have picked up two wins since over Kerry away and Roscommon in Castlebar since. They swatted their Connacht rivals aside last weekend, though they were very open defensively and if they are as generous in the capital they can expect to be made pay.

The Dubs have only won one of their three games today, but they remain unbeaten haven drawn against Tyrone, where they came from behind, and Donegal last Sunday, when they coughed up a late lead.

Neither are at full strength, with managers Jim Gavin and Stephen Rochford taking a look at their options at this early stage of the year. This will not be a reason either of them will be able to give if they lose this one though - this is a game they both will badly want to win.