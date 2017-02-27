Former Armagh footballer Oisín McConville believes that the Gaelic Players Association left it much too late to voice their opposition to the GAA’s new Super 8 initiative, which will replace the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The motion to introduce the Super 8 was passed at Congress at the weekend with 76 per cent of the delegates voting to trial the new format for a three-year period.

GPA CEO Dermot Early spoke out about the new changes on behalf of the inter-county players, stating that there was not proper consultation and that the new format would not help the gulf in standards between the top sides in the country and the weaker counties.

McConville voiced his reaction to the weekend’s events on this week’s RTÉ Sport GAA podcast.

“The GPA have completely slept in on this," said McConville.

“This is something that has been in the public domain for some time, so if they are so dead against it, to come six days before and say we are not happy with it, that’s just not good enough.”

McConville, as it happens, is actually against the Super 8 format, which he also believes will favour the stronger counties in the Championship, and while he welcomes the much-needed change of format, the Crossmaglen native feels that certain elements have been cherry-picked from a design document that was produced to deal with change.

“We spent the last ten to 12 years crying out for change. We got change and we’re still crying about it,” McConville added.

“I understand a lot of where the complaints are coming from. The document that Paraic Duffy put together was a pretty conclusive document and a lot of people contributed to that document.

“When I read it, I felt that if we brought in the majority of those things then we would have a major sea change. But what we have done is picked little bits and pieces and a lot of them are contentious.

“The most contentious is the fact that we are going to have a round-robin system for the quarter-finals. It is going to give the bigger counties a major advantage.”

McConville referenced both soccer and rugby as sports to learn from – whether good or bad – and believes that the GAA should take note of how certain formats can perhaps do more harm than good.

“I’d liken it to Dundalk getting a run in Europe from a soccer point of view, and the revenue that it creates and how strong that makes them for the next couple of seasons.

“And that is the same as what is going to happen with the Super 8s, the strong are only going to get stronger and only the strongest that will survive in a situation like that.

“It is only the teams with big squads, being able to hold onto those big squads.

“For example, in the weaker counties like Armagh, Meath, Galway or Cavan, there are always going to be one or two breakthrough teams that are going to make it into that [Super 8]. And they may fare okay on a one-off basis against a Dublin or a Kerry but not in a round-robin system with three games in two weeks. It’s just not going to happen for them.

“But the likes of Dublin who are able to retain 35 or 40 players on a training panel, because ‘I’m a young lad in Dublin and I see what is down the line for me and there is a possibility of success’, so from a footballing point of view, I can’t see anything else coming out of this other than a Mayo, Dublin, Kerry or Tyrone All-Ireland champions.”

And while McConville is not a fan of the latest format, the two-time All Star wants to see players playing more games with a return to the club championship being played concurrently with the All-Ireland Championship.

“I don’t know why we don’t go back to [playing the club championship alongside the All-Ireland].

“If we see a rugby international who is not named in the 23, what does Joe Schmidt do? He sends him back to his province and says ‘play a game this week’.

“Because the only thing that is going to bring that player on and have him ready for the following week is football.

“In the GAA, we’ve gone totally away from that. We’re totally against playing games. We’d rather train 50 times and have two games in that period.”

And sticking with club football, McConville also felt that the recently formed Club Players Association (CPA) missed a great opportunity to make a good first impression on the GAA.

“The Club Players Association is the most contentious thing to come out of Congress. We do need some sort of representation, and I know we get that through our County board delegates but I just wish the CPA had not been born out of a Twitter campaign.

“I wish that CPA had gone about their business slightly differently. They were probably a little bit too aggressive. And they won’t get another chance to make a first impression.”