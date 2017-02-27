Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney believes the competitive nature of Division 3 will be ideal preparation for his side ahead of the Ulster Championship campaign in the summer.

The Orchard County picked up their first win in the third tier when they accounted for Longford by two points on Sunday.

In a section where Louth are leading the way with three wins from three, there is little to separate the remaining six teams.

Two seasons ago, McGeeney oversaw Armagh's promotion from Division 3, but now feels that a similar feat will be hard earned as standards have risen.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "We were in Division 3 two years back when it wouldn't have been as near as tough as it is this year.

"I feel my team is getting stronger, but everybody else is upping their game and know exactly what they have to do to ensure a good run in the summer.

"Louth are playing out of their skin, Tipperary had a good win last night (against Laois), Longford and Sligo are really competitive.

"No matter where we finish in the league, I think it will be good for us come championship.

"It's a tight division and over the past few summers we've lost more than a few tight games."

Armagh begin their quest to win a first Ulster title since 2008 when they take on Down on 4 June.

Reflecting on the win over Longford at Pearse Park, McGeeney felt his charges were always in control, despite a late surge from the midlanders.

"They are intent on giving me heart failure," he quipped.

"I thought we were the better team throughout and that's no disrespect to Longford. We controlled the game even when we were against the gale force breeze.

"We gave away a sloppy goals. They showed great character to keep going. They got the job done.

"I played a lot of games on that pitch and it's a hard pitch to win on. I don't care what Division you are in but anytime you play Longford and get a result, well that's a good outcome.

"Some of the stuff we are trying in training is coming off. We know we can hit some big scores, but we must tidy up some of our mistakes.

"There is still a lot of work to do."

Next up for Armagh in Division 3 is a home tie with Offaly on Sunday next.