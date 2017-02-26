Louth manager Colin Kelly was in understandably good form after watching his side win their third game in a row in Division 3 of the Allianz League.

Having already beaten Laois and Longford, the Wee County side recorded a five-point win over Offaly in Tullamore, prevailing on a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-14.

Promoted from Division 4 last year, Kelly admitted his first focus this year was on avoiding an immediate return to the bottom flight.

With six points from three games, they are top of the pile and that focus has changed.

"If we win against Antrim next Sunday - and they had a brilliant result today against Sligo so it’ll be a tough game - it will put us in a good position," Kelly told RTÉ Sport.

"Even when you come off the field you’re saying: 'First things first, is that enough points to keep us out of Division 4 next year?'

"Being realistic now, if we can push on now and get a result next Sunday we are in a very commanding position."

Two first-half goals from star forward Ryan Burns helped Louth into a 2-05 to 0-07 lead at the break, and Kelly was full of praise for the Hunterstown Rovers man.

"I thought both himself and Kevin Carr were exceptional today.

"That’s what Ryan brings - he’s a very polished footballer and an excellent finisher. Today he topped it off with 2-02 and was just good," Kelly added.

Louth have turned heads with their attractive running style, and their manager stated he is not planning on changing this approach.

"We're fully of the understanding that with the analysis teams put in now that people are going to know what we're about and how we go about it, but at the end of the day we keep saying if it’s good inside the four walls of our dressing room let the opposition worry about the rest.

"It seems to be paying dividends."

Having already played in the O'Byrne Cup final this year, Kelly and the Louth team will be hoping these dividends continue to pay out as they seek to reach another decider.