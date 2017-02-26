Dublin manager Jim Gavin said he was "proud" of the resilience his side showed in their draw with Donegal today.

The League and All-Ireland champions were 0-05 to 0-02 up and looking comfortable approaching half-time in the Division 1 clash in Ballybofey when two goals in less than a minute from Jason McGee and Ryan McHugh turned the game on its head.

Gavin's men went four down after the restart but fought their way back, helped by a goal from Niall Scully, and were only denied an impressive win thanks to Michael Murphy's injury-time equalising free.

"I thought we showed great mental resolve, great grit," Gavin told RTÉ Sport.

"In difficult conditions we scored 1-5 from play and limited Donegal to 0-3 in the second half.

"I couldn't but be proud of the boys going home tonight after eking out a point.

"I thought we really controlled the first half, up to the 31st minute.

"Donegal got two really good goals, as you'd expect from a top-class side like they are.

"But the guys just regrouped at half-time and we stuck with our game-plan, our process."

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher rued the missed opportunity to end Dublin's now 32-game unbeaten run in League and Championship but suggested a draw was "a fair result."

"They're still unbeaten," he said. "They show a lot of great traits every single day and today they dug it out. They took two sucker blows before half-time with us getting the two goals but came back at us.

"We got a great lift coming in to half-time and we'll be disappointed that we didn't push on in the second half. We went four up and then it took us a long time to score again.

"We were disappointed with the goal we conceded. It came from a turnover at our end, from Kevin McManamon, a player you'd think we'd know we'd have to be tight on but it was a great goal.

"I don't see it (a draw) as a great achievement. We work very hard and we want to play the best teams in the country and we came here believing we were going to beat them."

Donegal had possession in Dublin territory as the clock ticked down but failed to get a shot off before the final whistle.

"We probably should have gone for it," admitted Gallagher. "The boys were trying to work the opening and maybe they thought the ref would give them another while.

"A wee bit of inexperience, they should have pulled the trigger."