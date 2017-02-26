This is Galway's sixth consecutive season in Division 2, but after three games in this campaign Kevin Walsh's side are course for a return to the top tier.

The Tribsmen, albeit by a point, lead the way in the table after a 3-13 to 1-11 victory over Clare in Salthill on Sunday.

Naturally Walsh was happy with the outcome and praised his side for delivering the spoils in what were difficult conditions at Pearse Stadium.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "Conditions were poor and in those circumstances you have to try and eke out a result.

"The breeze was really strong and the rain came down hard. After half time the breeze was even stronger.

"You'll have days like this at this time of the year so it was important to get the result. Overall, We're delighted with the win.

Clare hadn't conceded a goal in their previous two games, but were breached three times by Walsh's troops on Sunday afternoon. They could have raised more green flags, added the Galway boss.

"We created chances. We missed a few and we took a view. The three goals we got we deserved and we took them very well."

With the Corofin players now returning to the squad, Walsh feels that the fight for places will benefit Galway as they aim to secure promotion.

"Everybody knows you need a strong panel. Every game so far all our subs have made an impact and that is crucial. That puts a good pressure on everybody.

Clare manager Colm Collins bemoaned his side's "sloppy defending".

"All told, we left ourselves with too much to do after conceding easy goals. That said, Galway took them very well. The goal chances we got we didn't take. Galway, though, were the better team and deserved to win."