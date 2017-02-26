Wexford moved clear at the top of Division 4 with their third win from three today.

Seamus McEnaney's side held off the challenge of a determined Waterford outfit to secure a 1-09 to 0-10 victory at Innovate Wexford Park.

Waterford built an early lead but a goal from Kevin O'Grady (1-2) brought the Model men back into it and it was all square, 1-03 to 0-06, at the interval.

Wexford had pulled 1-09 to 0-08 clear with seven minutes left but the Déise scored the final two points to ensure a nervy finish.

Westmeath also moved into the promotion places with a comfortable win over Leitrim at TEG Cusack Park.

The Leinster finalists, who were playing Division 1 just three years ago, led 1-08 to 0-05 at the break, John Heslin combining with Mark McCallon to hit the net.

When Ronan Kennedy goaled on 48 mins there were just four points in it - 1-10 to 1-06 - but Westmeath reeled off six of the next seven scores to reassert control.

A goal from substitute Tommy McDaniels five minutes before full-time put the result beyond doubt.

Wicklow were never really troubled against London in Aughrim; they were up 0-10 to 0-02 by half-time.

A goal from John Daly and the dismissal of Caoimhin Carty raised hopes of a London rally but six points was as close as the gap got.

14-man Wicklow continued to add on points and even when Adrian Moyles scored the visitors' second goal late on it was only enough to make the final scoreline of 0-17 to 2-04 more respectable.

On Saturday, Carlow got the better of Limerick by 1-10 to 0-10 at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

Limerick were 0-07 to 0-05 ahead at the change of ends but John Murphy's 38th-minute penalty helped Carlow to forge ahead and ultimately proved the difference between the sides.