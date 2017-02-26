Louth are still on course for successive promotions after their third win in a row in Division 3 of the Allianz League.

Having already defeated Laois and Longford, the Wee County travelled to Tullamore for a meeting with another Leinster rival in the form of Offaly.

Two first-half goals from star forward Ryan Burns helped Colin Kelly's side into a 2-05 to 0-07 lead at the break.

The visitors also outscored their rivals in the second half to run out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-14.

The meeting of Longford and Armagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park almost fell foul to Storm Ewan, but the surface passed a late inspection.

It proved to be a good decision for travelling fans as the sides shared six goals with Armagh eventually winning by 3-13 to 3-09.

Jamie Clarke got the opening goal for Armagh early in the first half before Oisin O'Neill added another near the break to give the Orchard Men a 2-07 to 1-04 lead at the break, with Liam Conerton scoring the Midlanders' goal.

Stefan Campbell added a third Armagh goal shortly after the break, but the hosts rallied again with two goals of their own.

There was just a point between the sides in injury time before a Rory Grugan free sealed the win for Armagh.

Like Armagh, Antrim went into the third round of games looking for their first win of the campaign and they also achieved that aim, beating Sligo by the minimum, 0-11 to 1-07.

The visitors were two points up at the break after a Niall Murphy goal, but a late CJ McGourty point was enough to give the hosts the win.

Last night, All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary enjoyed a comfortable win away to struggling Laois.