A controversial winning goal by Emmett McGuckin deep into injury time snatched a first Allianz League win of the season for Derry at Celtic Park.

McGuckin followed in Ryan Bell's high ball into the square and while Kildare goalkeeper Mark Donnellan caught it, the Derry forward contested possession and fisted the ball into the net.

Kildare felt it was a foul on the 'keeper and were furious after referee Sean Hurson went in to consult with his umpires and then allowed the goal to stand – condemning the Lilywhites to a first league defeat after opening round wins over Meath and Cork.

A draw was probably a fair result at the end of a lively game with a whopping 2-26 scored from play despite the soft, blustery conditions.

James Kielt starred with nine points, catching the strong wind perfectly in the second half to land some spectacular long-range scores.

Kildare were good value for their 1-10 to 0-08 half-time lead with eight different players on the scoresheet.

The sides were level four times in the opening quarter but from six points each, the visitors found their rhythm and hit 1-03 without reply in a lethal four-minute spell.

Chris Healy scored the goal in what was his first league start, taking Daniel Flynn's pass across goal and side-stepping the 'keeper to drill the ball into the top corner.

Derry, with just one league point on the board in Division Two, knew they had to win to avoid a relegation scrap and came out fighting after the break.

They reeled off seven points in a row inside 10 minutes to completely undo all Kildare's first-half efforts.

Kielt was the star of the show with four of them, one an incredible effort from 60m, while Carlus McWilliams and Niall Loughlin also used the wind advantage to send over long-range points.

Kildare rallied with Niall Kelly pulling the strings along with two second-half points.

They drew level twice in an exciting last quarter and hit four unanswered points to briefly take the lead in the 67th minute through Neil Flynn and Fergal Conway points.

It looked like Derry's challenge was fading after that strong second half, but there was still time for one moment of drama with McGuckin's opportunism salvaging a precious victory for Damian Barton's Oak Leafers.

Derry: C McLarnon; N Keenan, C Nevin, P Hagan; N Forrester, O Duffin, M McEvoy; J Kielt (0-09, 0-05f), C McAtamney (0-01); E Lynn (0-01), E McGuckin (1-01), C McWilliams (0-03); D Tallon (0-01), N Loughlin, B Heron

Subs: O Hegarty for Hagan (23), R Bell for Tallon (65), M Craig for Duffin (70), G O'Neill for McWilliams (71)

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, D Hyland, O Lyons; J Byrne (0-01), E Doyle, P Kelly; K Feely (0-01), T Moolick (0-01); F Conway (0-02), N Kelly (0-03), K Cribbin (0-01); N Flynn (0-05, 0-04), D Flynn (0-03), C Healy (1-00)

Subs: C McNally for Cribbin (46), E Callaghan for Healy (57), S Ryan for Byrne (BC, 60), B McCormack for Moolick (61), C Hartley for Flynn (70)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)