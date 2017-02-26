The Allianz Football League meeting between Tyrone and Cavan has been postponed and several games survived pitch inspection after Storm Ewan brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the country.

The all-Ulster Division 1 clash was lost after heavy rain fell at Healy Park.

Referee David Gough made the decision to postpone the 2.30pm scheduled game at 1.30pm.

Speaking from Healy Park, RTÉ Radio commentator Pauric Lodge spoke of "large puddles in the middle of the park and also the area where you enter the pitch from the tunnel".

He also highlighted the fact that poor drainage is a problem at the venue.

Also fouling foul of the weather was the Allianz HL Division 3A clash between Tyrone and Donegal. The match was due to have been played at Healy Park, but was moved to Carrickmore. However, the latter venue was also deemed unplayable.

Bizarre scenes in Omagh. Cavan management and players out on waterlogged pitch as we wait for the referee to arrive. pic.twitter.com/OvKLbL8Ibh

— Pauric Lodge (@pauriclodge) February 26, 2017

The Division 1 meeting of Donegal and Dublin at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey was given the go-ahead after referee Ciaran Branagan carried out a pitch inspection shortly after midday.

After pitch inspection we are good to go here in MacCumhaill park — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) February 26, 2017

The meeting of Armagh and Longford in Division 3 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park was given the all-clear after "multiple pitch inspections".