After ending their long losing sequence with a win over Meath on Saturday evening, Down defender Caolan Mooney is hoping that the victory can act as a springboard for the side to push for promotion from Allianz League Division 2.

Prior to the 1-13 to 0-14 defeat of the Royals in Newry, Easter Sunday 2015 was the last time the Mourne County enjoyed the fruits of success after they beat Laois to clinch promotion to Divsion 1. Since then, the fall has been stark.

A defeat to Wexford in the 2015 qualifiers was a low point. The side hardly raised much of a gallop in the top flight last season. This term began with defeats to Fermanagh and Clare in Division 2, amid increased talk about Down's plight.

However, Éamonn Burns side showed they were up for the fight in claiming the league points on offer at Páirc Esler, with Mooney glad to have got "the monkey off our back".

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the Rostrevor native said: "We used the defeats to Fermanagh and Clare to drive us on. I think the team and the subs who came on gave everything. Everybody was flying out there."

As to whether Down can build on this positive result, Mooney issued a positive response.

"If we maintain this level there is no reason why we can't avoid relegation and even push push for promotion," he predicted.

"We think with the squad we have, we can push on. We have to replicate the positives things from tonight against Derry."