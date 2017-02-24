IT Carlow created their own piece of history when reaching the Fitzgibbon Cup final for the first time following a 2-20 to 1-20 win over UCC in a clash that went to extra time in Dangan.

Waterford's Colin Dunford got the all important goal in extra time to send DJ Carey's side through to Saturday's decider where they will face Mary I, who defeated LIT by 0-19 to 0-14 in today's second semi-final.

IT Carlow ed throughout and looked on course for victory in normal time when Kevin Kelly's goal on 61 minutes was followed by points from Laois's Stephen Maher. That gave them a five-point advantage nearing the 70th minute.

However, a green flag from Kilkenny's John Power and a brace of points from Tipperary's Michael Breen ensured an extra 20 minutes, with the sides tied at 1-15 each.

Dunford's crucial arrived in the 72nd minute after good work from Martin Kavanagh. It gave Carlow a cushion they would not relinquish.

Stephen Maher top scored for the victors with 0-11, while Rob O'Shea hit 0-07 to lead the scoring charge for UCC.