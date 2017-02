Tipperary have named an unchanged team to face Laois in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 3 on Saturday (3pm, Portlaoise).

Liam Kearn’s side were beaten by Sligo in the last round.

Tipperary: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Alan Moloney, Martin Dunne; Josh Keane, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox (capt); Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.