A statement purportedly issued on behalf of a Tyrone senior footballer has criticised county Red Hands chairperson Roisín Jordan for cutting spending on county teams.

An email, sent to Newstalk FM on Thursday night and signed 'Disgusted Tyrone Senior Footballer' also claimed players had been asked for a £15 contribution towards equipment.

"She is insisting that we contribute towards it despite the fact that the county has made a surplus on the accounts for some time," the email says.

"This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut. Roisin Jordan has over the course of the last three years made it her mission to cut spending from the preparation of the county teams.

Tyrone recorded a small surplus in 2016, with expenses of £1.23m against income of £1.38. The Ulster champions and All-Ireland semi-finalists' overall spending on county teams ranked them 25th overall.

"We are told that we need to tighten our belts," added the email.

"It's becoming impossible to prepare ourselves to win an All-Ireland in a climate of cut, cut, cut...

"When we look at the money spent on the preparation of the county teams we are nowhere near the top spenders.

"Most club people and fans will be sickened to hear this but it's time to call it out."