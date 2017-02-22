Monaghan forward Barry McGinn will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate knee injury while on underage duty for the Oriel County on Sunday.

McGinn delivered a man-of-the match performance in last Ulster’s Under-21 final win over Tyrone and progressed to action with the senior side.

The 20-year-old had featured in UCD’s win over UL in the Sigerson Cup last Friday and in the defeat to St Mary’s on Sunday before captaining Monaghan Under-21s to a 2-15 to 2-09 win over Derry in the Shamrock Cup on Sunday.

However, the win came at a huge personal cost, with the Doohamlet start posting on Facebook: “Gutted to learn that I’ve done my cruciate and join the dreaded acl club. Tough times ahead but I’ll be back better after it. Just want to thank people for their messages of support. They are much appreciated. #2018