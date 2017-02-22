Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor will be without the services of Conor Ryan for the 2017 season after the versatile Cratloe man was advised to take a year out on medical advice.

Ryan, man-of-the-match in Clare’s drawn 2013 All-Ireland Final and an All Star winner in that same year, missed the majority of last year through illness and will step away for the season.

The 25-year-old will however remain involved within the camp as he joins the backroom.

There was however more positive news with David McInerney returning to camp after spending time away travelling.