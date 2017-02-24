SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Fitzgibbon Cup final

1300 IT Carlow/UCC v Mary I/LIT, Pearse Stadium, 1pm

All-Ireland club SHC semi-final

1500 Cuala (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds

Cuala's Con O'Callaghan is pictured alongside Cormac O'Doherty from Slaughtneil

It's a novel pairing and come the final whistle, assuming it doesn't finish level, a team from Derry or Dublin will contest the All-Ireland decider for the first time.

The Slaughtneil club are riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with their football and camogie teams already through to their respective finals. After completing a hat-trick of Derry titles, they then went on to win a first provincial crown, becoming the first Derry Club to do so.

Cuala became only the second club from Dublin to reign supreme in Leinster when they defeated O'Loughlin Gaels by nine points in the final. Con O'Callaghan and David Treacy led the scoring charge for the Dalkey club.

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park

After their opening day defeat to Monaghan, not many were giving Mayo any chance of going to Kerry and taking the points. Well, a strong second-half performance saw them do just that, with Andy Moran leading the way.

With a few more key players to come back in the wake of a bad injury to Kevin Keane and Alan Freeman opting off the panel because of work commitments, the Green and Red will be hoping for a more consistent performance across the 70 minutes.

Roscommon are pointless after two games, but that said there were positives to take from the one-point loss to Donegal last Sunday week. They created many chances and if they can improve on their accuracy, they can at least strive to be competitive in the section.

This encounter could well be a dress rehearsal for the Connacht final on 9 July - but there are many bridges to be crossed before then.

Allianz FL Division 2

1900 Down v Meath, Páirc Esler

Down will be bidding to end a losing run which extends back to April 2015 when they host Meath. The Mourne County didn't offer a whole lot in their defeats to Fermanagh and Clare and many are tipping them for a successive relegation.

In the week that former All-Ireland winner (1960 & 61) Leo Murphy passed away, the current generation of Down players will be hoping to honour him in a positive way against a Royals outfit who got their campaign up and running with a win over Derry.

Allianz FL Division 3

1900 Laois v Tipperary, O'Moore Park

Laois manager Peter Creedon and Tipperary boss Liam Kearns will find themselves unusual position when their sides meet on Saturday night. Creedon is a former Tipp manager while Kearns previously managed the midlanders. Both have seen their sides win one of two games so far.

Allianz FL Division 4

1900 Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park

SUNDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Donegal v Dublin, Ballybofey

1400 Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium

1430 Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park

Dublin will looking be to extend their unbeaten run in league and championship to 32 games when they head to Ballybofey to take on a Donegal side, who are now without the services of Neil Gallagher after he called time on his career this week.

Like Dublin, Tyrone and Monaghan have taken three from a possible four points so far, leaving them with in a very positive mindset for their third round encounters against Cavan and Kerry respectively.

Tyrone will be at home to Breffnimen, who beat them once already this year in the first round of the McKenna Cup in early January. The counties clashed four times last year with the Red Hand winning three (Division 2 group game and final and the Ulster semi-final replay) while there was one draw (Ulster semi-final).

Monaghan lost to Kerry by eight points in last year’s league.

Allianz FL Division 2

1300 Cork v Fermanagh, Pairc Ui Rinn

1400 Derry v Kildare, Celtic Park

1400 Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium

Kildare lead the way with two wins from two having beaten Meath and Cork in their opening games by a combined total of 16 points. They head to Celtic Park to take on a Derry side who, after drawing with Clare were well beaten by Meath a fortnight ago.

Galway v Clare pits two teams on three points against each other. They also have the same scoring difference (+6pts). The Banner are the only team in the Division yet to concede a goal.

Fermanagh make the long journey south to play Cork on Sunday in what will be the first league clash between the counties since 2009. The Rebels have one point to show from their two encounters so far and will need a maximum return here if they are to figure in the promotion race.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park

1400 Longford v Armagh, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

1400 Offaly v Louth, O'Connor Park

Louth lead the way in the third tier on four points and are away to an Offaly side who got their first points with an emphatic win over Antrim on 12 February.

Sligo (three from four points) have made a very good start and will be hoping to build on it against Antrim, who lost their opening two games by a total of 18 points.

Armagh are also in early trouble after taking one point from a possible four so far, which makes their clash with Longford, who lost narrowly to Louth last time out, very important.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 Wicklow v London, Aughrim

1300 Wexford v Waterford, Innovate Wexford Park

1400 Westmeath v Leitrim, TEG Cusack Park

Wexford and Waterford have both won their first two games, making their clash the big attraction in this group next weekend.

The Déise only picked up four points in last year's league and will be keen to maintain their winning push against 'Banty' McEnaney's Slaneysiders who fought hard to get maximum points against Leitrim the last day.

Westmeath (three points) are tucked in behind the leading pair but can expect another tough encounter on home soil when they face Leitrim.

Limerick, who were relegated last year, have lost their first two games and are already lagging behind in the promotion race as they prepare to take on Carlow (one win from two) on Saturday night.

Wicklow are also pointless after two encounters and they may not have it easy against a London side who had a decent win over Carlow a fortnight ago.

Allianz HL Division 3A

1230 Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park

1400 Louth v Monaghan, Darver

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and RTÉ News now App from 1330 on Saturday and 1200 on Sunday.

ON RADIO

Live updates on the Fitzgibbon Cup final and Cuala v Slaughtneil on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400. Live commentary on Mayo v Roscommon, with updates on Down v Meath and Laois v Tipperary on Saturday Sport Extra on Radio 1 from 1900. Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400 will have reporters at the day's main games.

ON TV

Saturday

Fitzgibbon Cup final and Cuala v Slaughtneil live on TG4 from 1245

Mayo v Roscommon, Down v Meath and Laois v Tipperary live on eir Sport from 1900

Suinday

Donegal v Dublin live on TG4 from 1330

Kerry v Monaghan deferred coverage on TG4 from 1545

All live and deferred games available worldwide via GAAGO.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ Two television from 2130

WEATHER

Wet and windy at first on Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds veering west to southwesterly later as rain turns to showers. Another spell of wet and windy weather will spread from the west during Sunday.