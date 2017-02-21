This weekend's GAA Congress at Croke Park will see the association elect its 39th president.and five men are in the field to succeed Aogán Ó Fearghaíl.

It's the biggest field for a presidential race in 27 years.

The candidates are: Frank Burke (Galway), Robert Frost (Clare), John Horan (Dublin) , Martin Skelly (Longford), Seán Walsh (Kerry)

Each man outlines what they would bring to the role.