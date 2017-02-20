Donegal midfielder Neil Gallagher has called time on his inter-county career at the age of 33 due to a persistent back injury.

Gallagher had already indicated that he would play no part in the current league campaign, but the two-time All Star’s retirement was confirmed by Donegal manager Rory Gallagher earlier today.

Donegal have been rocked by a raft of retirements in recent months, with Colm McFadden, Eamon McGee, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh all retiring from inter-county action.

Gallagher, who made his debut for the county in 2003, enjoyed his finest hour when Donegal defeated Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland SFC final, registering a point in the 2-11 to 0-13 victory.

Rory Gallagher has today confirmed that due to injury Neil Gallagher has retired from Inter County Football. Thank you Neil for all you did — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) February 20, 2017

The Letterkenny native also collected three Ulster senior medals and captained his county to a Division 1 league success in 2007.