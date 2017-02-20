Kerry football legend Mikey Sheehy believes there is a big appetite for the proposed restructuring of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Motions due to go before this weekend's Annual Congress would, if passed on a three-year temporary basis, see All-Ireland quarter-finals replaced with a group stage contested by the four provincial winners and four Round 4 qualifier winners.

Speaking to GAA.ie, Sheehy feels that if the proposed changes get the green light, having extra games at a key point on the summer can only be a positive.

"Speaking personally, and from speaking to a few others around, I certainly think there's a big appetite for the proposed changes," he said.

"The novelty of a team like Dublin or Tyrone coming down here for a quarter-final or us going up to Healy Park or Castlebar or somewhere like that would be brilliant"

"“I think that set-up would be excellent. They could stop giving out then about Kerry having a handy run in Munster!

“That system would be top-class and a very exciting thing for the GAA. That's what players want, they want games and good quality games.

“The novelty of a team like Dublin or Tyrone coming down here for a quarter-final or us going up to Healy Park or Castlebar or somewhere like that would be brilliant. If the Dubs came down to Killarney you'd fill it twice over.

“I just think there's an appetite for change out there now, so hopefully it comes.”

The eight-time All-Ireland winner also believes that the proposal before Congress would be a fairer system to what is there currently, in that provincial champions have less games than teams who have come through the qualifiers and so can be caught cold.

“There's a few teams that have won All-Irelands coming through the back door because they've benefited from extra games,” says Sheehy.

“Sure Kerry did it in 2009 when they were shocking in the Munster final replay against Cork and then they came back and won the All-Ireland and beat Cork in the final.

“You can't beat games, that's what teams want. Players love games and love quality games and that's what you'd have.

“The vibes I would be getting would be very positive down here, and speaking from a personal point of view I would be mad for change anyway."