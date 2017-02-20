Liam Sheedy has warned that Kilkenny "have serious problems" and may struggle to contend this year after the All-Ireland finalists slumped to their second successive Allianz Hurling League defeat on Sunday.

Clare's 2-19 to 0-12 victory in Ennis was both a record win against Kilkenny for the Banner and the biggest defeat of Brian Cody's decorated 216-game reign as manager.

Sheedy, who led Tipperary to victory over Kilkenny in the 2010 decider, says the 11-time All-Ireland winning boss will be especially concerned by his side's blunt edge up front.

"The manager who's probably having the most sleepless nights at the moment is probably Brian Cody, which is most unusual," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Twelve points again yesterday, four in the second half. Seven of those came from TJ Reid. He has a forward line that's non-existent aside from TJ.

"They look in real trouble. I know it's early days but certainly they look like a team that just doesn't have the quality to match their top-level opponents at the moment.

"Clare were full value for their 13-point victory yesterday. Aaron Shanagaher and Shane O'Donnell ran the show up front and were really busy.

"But Kilkenny have serious problems and even at this early stage it's hard to see how they're going to mount a challenge in 2017, based on their performances to date."

Not good enough from Kk.still reliant on experienced lads. Younger lads need to have the attitude NEVER give up.too many standing around — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) February 19, 2017

It was better news for Sheedy's native county at the weekend; the reigning All-Ireland champions beat Waterford in Walsh Park to pull clear at the top of the table.

"When you looked at who Tipperary were missing, a number of regulars, you wondered whether they would struggle to get a result," said Sheedy.

"But when you see the performance they delivered and some of the players they're bringing through, you can say that they're assembling a really strong panel.

"They really showed like a team with intent yesterday and whoever topples them is going to have a big say.

"At the moment, they're rightful favourites to win the league."

Sheedy was also full of praise for Dublin, who pulled off one of the surprises of the weekend with a comprehensive victory in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

"Dublin deserve great credit," he said.

"Myself and many others questioned their performance against Tipperary. They were very very poor.

"But they really answered us back, having a very good performance and scoring 2-19.

"Again Cork failed to build on the really good performance they had the previous week, against Clare.

"It really does open up Division 1A, with Clare, Cork, Waterford and Dublin all on two points and Kilkenny on none.

"There are some big matches coming, and Cork travel to Nowlan Park in two weeks for what is now going to be a massive game."

Meanwhile, down in the sunny south-east, the Wexford revival is firmly on track.

Their shock win over Galway, has left promotion from Division 1B in their "own hands" according to new manager Davy Fitzgerald, who Sheedy says deserves "massive credit" for the turnaround in fortunes.

"I think they have every right to feel giddy. They've had two massive victories," said Sheedy.

"Last week they were put to the pin of their collar against Limerick. Their backs were to the wall but they finished really strongly.

"Again yesterday, they were six points down with 15 minutes to go and they were playing into a breeze. To have turned it around shows the character that he's building down there in that team.

"You could see Conor McDonald's reaction after the match, he went straight across to Davy.

"I think he deserves massive credit. He's really building momentum down there and it's difficult to see how they wouldn't be promoted.

"In terms of early goals, to be looking like they're going to come out of 1B is a massive result for Davy and Wexford."