A proposed 'Super 8' format that would revolutionise the football championship will go before Annual Congress this weekend, but will it inject more excitement into the summer fare or create more problems for the problematic club calendar?

The Allianz League Sunday panel discuss the motion, with an agreeance that it would go down well with supporters across the country.

"It can't but be a success," said former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin.

"There is a question that the condensing of those games might impact on club fixtures.

"The reality is at the minute county players don't see their clubs at that period of the year anyway so it would be relatively no difference in that sense. I think it would have a massive impact from day one."

Tipp hurling legend Brendan Cummins is also a fan of the format but fears it would put an end to the sort of incredible run his own county men enjoyed last year.

"I couldn't see Tipperary getting to an All-Ireland semi-final if that was in place," he said.

"I would be in favour of it but I do think the fairytale stories of Tipperary and all getting to All-Ireland semi-finals would be gone through this system."

Donal O'Grady had some words of caution, however. "It's not going to do the club scene any good; it's an extra two Sundays," he said.

"Putting on a hurling hat, I was disappointed that Paraic Duffy didn't look at the hurling (situation).

"I would have liked action to see a Super 8 in the hurling. I think it would be a great competition. I'd be afraid that hurling's profile would be lost in all the publicity and all the football that's happening."