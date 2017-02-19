Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald hailed his side's resilience after they took control of Division 1B with a surprise victory in Galway on Sunday.

The Model men were 2-07 to 0-06 down approaching half-time after goals from Joseph Cooney and Johnny Coen but closed the gap to two before the break and went on to overhaul the hosts in a dominant final quarter.

"Well done to the boys, I'm really proud of them," he told RTÉ Sport.

"They ground out a result that not many people probably thought we would have got.

"It didn't look great at one stage in the first half. We were playing with a strong wind and were six or seven down but they dug it out and kept with it.

"I felt we gave up two soft goals that we should never have given up and the stats at half-time said on possessions and turnovers we were ahead.

"I said that to the boys and told them that the only thing that was costing us was mistakes we didn't need to make. So there was no major panic, we just made a few small changes and we were grand."

"We were against a strong wind second half and got it back to one or two, next thing they got a goal and went up five. But we stuck with it, got back there, and I feel deservedly won the game."

Fitzgerald had played down Wexford's promotion prospects ahead of his first League campaign in charge of the county but they they are now firmly in the driving seat after beating division favourites Limerick and Galway.

"1B is in our own hands. Let's see what happens," he said.

"We have Kerry, Offaly and Laois and if we're anyway lackadaisical against them...

"Offaly beat Wexford last year, Laois only lost by a point so we have to be careful to treat them with the utmost respect and be really up for those games."

The Clare native again cautioned against over-expectation as the buzz around Wexford continues to grow.

"We've made progress but I still think there's a lot more to be done.

"We have to keep building on this. I still see it as a long-term project.

"It's only February so we have to be realistic. We've got two good victories but if we take our eye off the ball now, we'll be in trouble."