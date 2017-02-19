Kildare recorded an impressive victory over Liam MacCarthy Cup side Westmeath in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge in Division 2A today.

A goal from former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall helped the Lilywhites to a 1-16 to 0-14 win that puts them out in front in the promotion race.

Pre-season favourites Westmeath have now lost their first two games, following their opening-round defeat to Carlow. They led by a point 0-08 to 0-07 at half-time but couldn't maintain their advantage.

Carlow and Antrim played out an entertaining 0-21 to 2-15 draw at Dr Cullen Park as they both moved to three points in the table.

Ciaran Clarke scored the equaliser for Antrim in the second minute of injury-time. Clarke and Neal McAuley had earlier hit the net for the Ulster men, who trailed 0-13 to 1-07 at the break.

Carlow finished with 13 men after late red cards for Richard Coady (straight red) and Dion Wall (second yellow).

Armagh and London finished 1-13 apiece in the early throw-in at the Athletic Grounds.

The hosts scored 1-1 in injury-time to reel London in. A goal from Caily Gorman was followed up by Eoin McGuinness' leveller.

Daryl Roberts got the goal for London, who were 0-8 to 1-4 behind at half-time but came roaring back.

In Division 2B, Meath, who will also take part in the top-tier Leinster Qualifier Group, maintained their 100% start to the season in the fourth division.

Adam Gannon raised a green flag in the 14-man Royals' 2-19 to 0-16 win over Derry, who finished with 12 players.

George O'Brien and Padraig Doyle got the goals as Wicklow came from six points down to beat Mayo 2-17 to 1-17 in an entertaining encounter in Aughrim.

Joseph McManus' strike had helped the Connacht men into a 1-11 to 0-8 advantage.

In Ballycran, a goal from Gareth 'Magic' Johnson helped Down beat Roscommon 1-21 to 1-16 in Ballycran.

The Rossies had held a one-point advantage at the interval but only finished within five thanks to a late consolation goal.

In Division 3A, Monaghan made it two wins from by beating Donegal in a 1-21 to 3-14 shootout in Castleblayney.

Tyrone got their first points of the season by thumping Louth 5-16 to 0-12 in Darver.

Longford moved joint top of Division 3B after edging Leitrim 2-19 to 3-13 at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

They are level with Warwickshire, who disposed of Fermanagh 2-12 to 1-09 on Saturday.