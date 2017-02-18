When Cork led by 0-04 to 0-01 after 12 minutes of this Allianz Hurling League Division 1A tie, it seemed to confirm what had been witnessed in the opening round of games last week.

The Rebels, impressive winners against Clare, looked to have carried on that form while the Dubs - managed by Cork native Ger Cunningham - were still suffering the effects of a heavy defeat to Tipperary.

From there, though, the visitors would outscore their hosts by 11 points, with an unanswered 1-08 in the first half putting them into a lead that would not be ceded.

Ryan O’Dwyer’s goal was the catalyst for the turnaround, making it 1-02 to 0-04, while Donal Burke scored the first of an eventual eight points (5f).

Burke could have put Dublin even further in front in that first half but Anthony Nash saved well from his penalty on 26 minutes, awarded when sub Damien Cahalane's first act on the pitch was to foul O'Dwyer in the square.

While Burke sent over the 65 that Dublin won from the save, Cork responded, with Shane Kingston scoring 1-02 as half-time neared, leaving it 1-11 to 1-07 at half-time.

Before Cork could set about properly reducing that lead, Dublin struck for another goal in the 41st minute, Eoghan Conroy netting from close range after a clever pass across goal by Burke allowed him a chance.

In the wake of that, Burke, O’Dwyer, sub Chris Bennett and Eamon Dillon were all on target as Dublin moved nine in front, but the loss of Chris Crummey to a harsh second booking – the wing-back was also sent off at Páirc Uí Rinn in last year’s championship – might have rocked them.

Cork were unable to make the most of the numerical inequality, however, and the Dublin defence, where Eoghan O’Donnell was excellent, never looked like allowing another goal chance. Dublin eight-point victors in the end, 2-19 to 1-4.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-07 (0-05f, 0-01 65), Shane Kingston 1-02, Luke Meade 0-02, Mark Coleman (0-01f), Alan Cadogan, Conor Lehane 0-01 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Domhnall Burke 0-08 (0-04f, 0-01 65), Eoghan Conroy 1-02, Ryan O’Dwyer 1-01, Rian McBride 0-02 each, Chris Crummey, Eamon Dillon, Chris Bennett, Caolán Conway, Cian O’Sullivan, Fiontán Mac Gib 0-01 each.

CORK: Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, David Griffin, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Luke Meade, Shane Kingston, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Séamus Harnedy.

Subs: Damien Cahalane for Spillane (25, injured), Stephen McDonnell for Griffin (half-0time), Conor Lehane for Fitzgibbon (45), Paul Haughney for Kearney (49).

DUBLIN: Conor Dooley; James Madden, Eoghan O’Donnell, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Caolán Conway, Niall McMorrow; Eoghan Conroy, Rian McBride, Eamon Dillon; Fiontán Mac Gib, Ryan O’Dwyer, Donal Burke.

Subs: Chris Bennett for Quinn (49), Cian McGowan for Conway (59), Cian O’Sullivan for O’Dwyer (63), Fergal Whitely for Dillon (67), Domhnall Fox for Burke (70).

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

What's next? The Dubs welcome Waterford to Croke Park on Saturday 4 March, while Cork will have the unenviable task of trying to bounce back when they meet Kilkenny in Nowlan Park that Sunday.