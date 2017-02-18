After losing to Galway by 26 points last week, Offaly hurling sunk to another low on Saturday night when they finished with 13 men and were beaten by Laois by six points.

A relegation battle with Kerry awaits.

For Laois, confidence was low coming off the back of last week’s loss against Kerry - when a second-half collapse saw them throw away a nine-point half-time lead.

The hosts got off to an awful start as Offaly raced into a 1-02 to 0-00 lead after just two minutes, the goal coming when Oisin Kelly ghosted through.

But Laois settled into it soon enough and points from Stephen Maher and Cha Dwyer were followed quickly by a well-taken goal from Neil Foyle.

In a lively opening half the sides then traded scores for a while. But Laois then began to build up a head of steam.

They hit five points in a row, including two lovely scores from Cha Dwyer and one long-range effort from Willie Dunphy. Maher was also on target.

But the game's biggest moment came when Cian Taylor - introduced early on for Matthew Whelan - was hacked down by Sean Gardiner.

Referee Johnny Ryan issued a straight red card, Maher then added a couple of frees and at half time Laois led 1-12 to 1-08.

Laois got the first three points of the second half to stretch further clear and when Aidan Rigney got his marching orders it took all the mystery out of it. Laois eased home.

They face Limerick in two weeks time but for now at least they're in a better place than their nearest neighbours.

Laois: E Rowland; D Palmer, L Bergin, P Lawlor; C Healy, M Whelan, R Mullaney; P Purcell (0-1), B Conroy; S Maher (0-12, 9f), C Dwyer (0-5), P Whelan (0-1); W Dunphy (0-2), N Foyle (1-0), R King (0-3). Subs: C Taylor (0-2) for M Whelan (23), S Downey for Lawlor (25), A Dunphy for P Whelan (45), A Corby for Conroy (60)

Offaly: J Dempsey; M Cleary, C Doughan, B Conneely; S Ryan, D Short, S Gardiner; A Treacy, C Kiely (0-3); P Murphy, S Dooley (0-10, 10f), O Kelly (1-2); P Geraghty (0-2), S Cleary (0-2), J Mulrooney. Subs: E Nolan for Murphy (29), P Delaney (0-1) for Cleary, E Grogan for Mulrooney (47)

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary)

What's next? Both sides face tough away days in two weeks, with Offaly heading Shannonside to take on Limerick at 5pm on Saturday 4 March while the following day Laois go west for a meeting with Galway in Pearse Stadium.