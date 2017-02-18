Richie Power has eight Leinster SHC medals in his back pocket and nine All-Irelands, but the Kilkenny man claimed Carrickshock's All-Ireland Club IHC success "outweighs anything that I’ve ever done before".

Power was central to a 2-15 to 0-06 slaying of Ahascragh-Fohenagh of Galway in Croke Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old retired from inter-county duty with the Cats in January after a sparkling career in the black and amber, and savoured a sweet victory for his club.

"It’s a dream come true," he said. "It outweighs anything that I’ve ever done before, winning an All-Ireland with these lads. It’s something I’ll always remember.

“It went by very very quick. We set our stall out from the very start. We wanted to start the game quick and we did that."

After a strong start, Carrickshock won a penalty on 23 minutes when Power was dragged back by Padraic Mannion in front of goal.

Goalkeeper Jamie Power slotted it home and the Kilkenny men never looked back.

"I just got it it and put the head down. Padraic might have been a little bit unfortunate, I don't know," Power said of the penalty.

"I threw it up to try and get the hurl on it but couldn’t. Luckily enough Jamie (Power) came up the field for the goal and put it away. The lads found me with the ball. It makes no difference to me or to anyone who puts the scores on the board. The main thing is that Carrickshock win the All-Ireland."

Twenty-seven All-Ireland medals had been collected by their panel before today but, in Power's words, “none of them with Carrickshock”.

There's nothing quite like doing it for the parish.