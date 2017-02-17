Derek McGrath has kept faith with the Waterford side that defeated Kilkenny last weekend for Sunday’s clash with Tipperary, while Brian Cody has made four changes to his Kilkenny team this weekend.

The Déise opened their campaign with victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park, and McGrath has stuck with the same starting XV for the all-Munster clash at Walsh Park meaning Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson must be content with a place on the replacements bench.

Waterford team v Tipperary: Ian O’Regan, Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors, Tadhg de Burca, Stephen Daniels, Mikey Kearney, Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson, Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh, Patrick Curran, Tom Devine, Shane Bennett.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has left Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer out the team in a side that shows five changes from the comprehensive win over Dublin last weekend.

The high-profile trio make way with Dan McCormack, John McGrath and Niall O’Meara getting the nod in attack.

Joe O’Dwyer and Seamus Kennedy replace John O’Keeffe and Ronan Maher in defence.

Tipperary team v Waterford: Daragh Mooney, Donagh Maher, James Barry, Joe O’Dwyer, Seamus Kennedy, Tomás Hamill, Padraic Maher,Brendan Maher, Kieran Bergin, Dan McCormack, Jason Forde, Steven O’Brien, Aidan McCormack, John McGrath, Niall O’Meara.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has reacted to the defeat to Waterford by making four changes to his side to face Clare.

Pat Lyng, Ollie Walsh, Sean Morrissey and Jonjo Farrell all miss out, with Evan Cody making his debut at corner back and Kevin Kelly coming in for his first start of the year at top of the right.

Kilkenny team v Clare: Eoin Murphy; Evan Cody, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Joey Holden, Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce; Conor Fogarty, Cillian Buckley; Liam Blanchfield, TJ Reid, Richie Leahy; Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh, Kevin Kelly.

Tony Kelly and Jack Browne will miss Clare's Allianz League encounter with the Cats on Sunday due to club commitments with Ballyea.

The duo started the Banner County's opening round defeat to Cork last Saturday, but will sit out this weekend's Cusack Park clash, plus the upcoming Tipperary and Dublin games as they focus solely on their club's All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day.

Aaron Cunningham comes into attack as part of a positional reshuffle with David Reidy reverting to midfield and Shane Golden losing out.

Clare team v Kilkenny: Donal Tuohy; Oisin O'Brien, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; David Fitzgerald, David Reidy; Aaron Cunningham, Podge Collins, Cathal Malone; Aron Shanagher, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell.

Limerick have rung the changes in Sunday’s Division 1B clash against Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Paul Browne, Gearoid Hegarty, Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy drop to the bench following last week’s defeat to Wexford, while there are positional switches for Seámus Hickey, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch and David Dempsey.

Limerick team v Kerry: Nick Quaid, Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Richie English, Colin Ryan, Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon, John Fitzgibbon, James Ryan, Tom Morrissey, David Dempsey, Kyle Hayes, Ronan Lynch, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy.

Kerry meanwhile are unchanged from their impressive win over Laois last weekend.

Kerry team v Limerick: Aiden McCabe; Sean Weir, Rory Horgan, Bryan Murphy; Paud Costello, Patrick Kelly, Darren Dineen; Paudie O’Connor, Colum Harty; Jack Goulding, Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins; Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle, Shane Nolan.